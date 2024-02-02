LELO

Sona 2 Cruise

$149.00 $119.20

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

If you like cottagecore vibes you’ll eat this up and so will the cute girl with a mushroom tattoo you’re trying to impress. Cutest moka pot available anywhere. Pairs well with the Espresso for Everyone blend of beans. Make coffee on a stovetop, goes perfectly with already ground coffee and makes the best cuban coffee on earth. It also comes with a free How To magnet that explains how to use it at home!