Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
$149.00
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LELO
Golden A'Design Award, International Design Academy
Need a few alternatives?
Durex
Soft Dual Head Vibrator
BUY
£49.99
Boots
Frenchie
The Double Entendre
BUY
$69.00
Frenchie
Satisfyer
Pro G-spot Rabbit
BUY
£45.99
£79.99
Amazon
Le Wand
Rechargeable Massager, White
BUY
£123.80
£133.68
Amazon
More from LELO
LELO
Dot
BUY
$249.00
The Iconic
LELO
Lelo Dot™
BUY
$134.00
$179.00
LELO
LELO
Sona Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
BUY
$99.00
LELO
LELO
Ora™ 3
BUY
$143.00
$179.00
LELO
More from Sexual Wellness
Durex
Soft Dual Head Vibrator
BUY
£49.99
Boots
Frenchie
The Double Entendre
BUY
$69.00
Frenchie
Satisfyer
Pro G-spot Rabbit
BUY
£45.99
£79.99
Amazon
Le Wand
Rechargeable Massager, White
BUY
£123.80
£133.68
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted