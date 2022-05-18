United States
LELO
Sona™ 2 Cruise
$149.00$126.65
At LELO
A whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm. If you ever felt like your climax could be bigger, bolder and more oooh-some – welcome! SONA™ 2 Cruise is the biggest step forward in pleasure in the past decade because it uses SenSonic technology to stimulate more of the clitoris than ever before. SONA™ 2 Cruise clit vibrator makes the unique pulsations constant during use, so when it’s pressed hard against the body extra power is unleashed for an intense, deep release.