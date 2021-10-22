LELO

Sona

$69.00 $52.00

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

SONA™ stimulates the entire clitoris - even the parts you don’t see - with gentle sonic waves instead of conventional vibrations. This whisper-quiet sonic massager o­ffers an entirely new orgasm, a prolonged climax after a sensual build-up. Its smooth, waterproof design is made from a single piece of premium silicone, making SONA™ incredibly easy to clean and soft to the touch. And because it doesn't need to make direct contact with the clitoris to be felt, it can be used to generate multiple orgasms over and over again without any discomfort.