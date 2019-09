Beats By Dre

Solo3 Wireless Headphones

$294.99 $239.95

Buy Now Review It

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth® wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.