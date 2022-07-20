Nancy Ganz

Concern Area: All_Over Control Type: Medium Fabrication: 43% Nylon, 57% Nylon Care and Use Instructions: Cold Handwash Only Wash Colours Separately Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Do Not Iron Do Not Dry Clean The Nancy Ganz 'Solid & Sheer' high waisted thigh shaper offers moderate support designed for everyday wear. The secure top band is silicone free using a NANO elastic to hold in it place without out pinching or rubbing. The 'Solid & Sheer' collection features light and breathable fabrications to keep you cool and dry. Bonded micro panels provide modesty and added support where needed, and all edges are bonded flat to minimise any digging in. Innovative Nano elastics' provide a 'Silicone free' hold for all high waisted styles. Providing moderate support and shape the 'Solid & Sheer' collection is perfect for everyday wear without restriction, but with the ability to smooth your best assets. This style is 'silicone free' and uses an innovative NANO elastic instead to provide ultimate comfort with a guaranteed hug & hold for all day wear. The solid micro and power mesh front and back provide a double layer of support and modesty where needed. The longer length thigh shaping leg smooths and shapes whilst allowing the body to breath and stay cool. Moderate Control Level Product code 868543840