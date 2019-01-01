Chupi

Solid Gold Sparkle In The Wild – One Carat Classic Diamond Ring

£9088.00

Like a sparkle of sunlight catching the early morning dew in the hedgerows, this classic diamond is set in a claw setting atop one of our signature twig rings. The setting for every ring is cast in 14k gold from a beautiful hawthorn twig. Legend says you must never cut or harm a Hawthorn tree as they are fairy trees. Chupi took a single branch from a tree that fell in the Spring storms so you can enjoy the beauty of the delicate twigs with the buds about to burst into bloom.