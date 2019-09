Acelitt

Solid Black Swimsuit

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

82%Nylon+18%Spandex . Sexy hollow-out neck with adjustable shoulder straps . High stretch maillot with full back coverage . Made of quality swim fabric, for swim or sports . Beachwear Occasion: beach, cruise, vacation, swimming pool suit for most ladies . Package Content: 1 x One Piece Monokini Swimsuit ,Attention: Amazon Size Chart is not ours, DO NOT USE IT !!! Please check the product images to check size details before order.