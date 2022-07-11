Blissun

Solar Umbrella 32 Led Lighted Patio

$92.99 $72.99

[Energy-Efficient Lighting] 4 LED lights on each rib, 8 steel rib construction, solar-powered 32 LEDs provide energy-efficient lighting, help to light up relaxing night and create warm atmosphere. Overall Dimensions: 108"(Dia) x 98.4"(H); Dia.1.50 inch (38 mm) Pole for stronger support and durable Push Button Connector (NOTE: Umbrella BASE NOT Included). [Easy Tilt Operation] On and off switch for umbrella solar light, easy tilt operation with push button for more angles with hand-crank lift, easy set-up and take-down so you can relax within seconds. [Tilts to Get Shade] Breathable fabric that keep cool from the sun and guards against water, long lasting. Provide a perfect shade for your patio, garden, deck, backyard, pool. [Multi places available] 9 feet diameter LED lighted patio umbrella add a festive mood to any occasion. Great for entertaining, picnics, BBQ¡¯s, garden parties, beach, camping, or relaxing in the shade. NOTE: Solar power panel needs be charged for 6-7 hrs in the sun to gain the enough energy to charge the LED lights during the night; and the on-and-off switch also needs be turned off in the daytime. [Entertain day and nights] Solar powered LED lights brighten up an evening gathering, while the umbrella keeps you shaded as you enjoy daytime drinks with your friends. NOTE: When used as free standing umbrella, it needs over 26.5lb (12KG) patio umbrella base. Umbrella base not included in the package.