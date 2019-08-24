What it is:
A holiday exclusive, Solar Spectrum is filled with the best of clean mineral makeup for face, lips and eyes. Every item is full size in this indulgent makeup gift set that features shades in a variety of matte, shimmer and sparkling finishes to create dynamic looks for the holidays and beyond.
This kit is filled with clean mineral colors and free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.
Makeup set includes:
Full size Illuminating MINERAL VEIL Finishing Powder
Full size Loose Blush in Beauty
Full size Loose Eyeshadow in Precious
Full size Loose Eyeshadow in Cashmere
Full size Loose Eyeshadow in Queen Marie
Full size GEN NUDE Matte Liquid Lipstick in Scandal
Full size GEN NUDE Matte Liquid Lipstick in XYZ
Full size MOXIE Plumping Lip Gloss in Charmer
Full size MOXIE Plumping Lip Gloss in Spark Plug
Full size LASHTOPIA Mega-Volume Mineral Mascara in Black