Made.com

Solar Cotton Throw

£29.00 £16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made.com

Uplifting throw Give your bedding a lift. You’ve landed here, so you appreciate colour and know what it can do for your bedroom. Use it - go for the Solar throw. View all Home Accessories View the Solar Collection Depth of colour In pretty Dusky pink, this throw's a scene stealer. Pair with pared-back bedding or furnishings so all eyes are on Solar. Life hack The Solar collection isn’t limited to just the bedroom. Give your lounge or cosy nook a softer look with this throw, or matching cushion. It’s budget-friendly, too.