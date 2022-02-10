Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Cosabella
Soire Confidence Highwaist Bikini
£21.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Cosabella
Soire Confidence Highwaist Bikini
Need a few alternatives?
Cosabella
Soire Confidence Highwaist Bikini
BUY
£21.60
Cosabella
COS
Mesh Underwired Bra
BUY
£29.00
COS
& Other Stories
Sheer Dotted Underwire Bra
BUY
£29.00
& Other Stories
Savage x Fenty
Dotted Mesh Bralette
BUY
£32.00
Savage x Fenty
More from Cosabella
Cosabella
Never Say Never Minikini Briefs
BUY
$40.67
Net-A-Porter
Cosabella
Ceylon Modal Curvy Bralette
BUY
£58.00
Cosabella
Cosabella
Veneto Curvy Longline Bralette
BUY
$134.00
Cosabella
Cosabella
Never Say Never Extended Plungie Longline Bralette
BUY
£61.20
Cosabella
More from Intimates
Cosabella
Soire Confidence Highwaist Bikini
BUY
£21.60
Cosabella
COS
Mesh Underwired Bra
BUY
£29.00
COS
& Other Stories
Sheer Dotted Underwire Bra
BUY
£29.00
& Other Stories
Savage x Fenty
Dotted Mesh Bralette
BUY
£32.00
Savage x Fenty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted