Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Legging
$34.00
$23.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
The ideal everyday layer, these women's Cuddl Duds leggings are unbelievably soft to the touch and effortlessly stretch with your body for all day comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
Roots
High Waisted Journey Legging
BUY
C$78.00
Roots
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Legging
BUY
$23.80
$34.00
Kohl's
Pantys
Velocity Leggings
BUY
£84.00
Pantys
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Soft Knit Leggings
BUY
$34.00
Kohl's
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Legging
BUY
$23.80
$34.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crew
BUY
$23.80
$34.00
Kohls
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Turtleneck
BUY
$23.80
$34.00
Kohl's
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Chenille Knit Beanie With Pom
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
More from Leggings
Roots
High Waisted Journey Legging
BUY
C$78.00
Roots
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Legging
BUY
$23.80
$34.00
Kohl's
Pantys
Velocity Leggings
BUY
£84.00
Pantys
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Soft Knit Leggings
BUY
$34.00
Kohl's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted