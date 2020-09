Snowe

Softexture Coverlet

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Snowe

A coverlet is that perfect top layer for those hot summer nights, or to add a layer of texture or color with your percale or sateen duvet. Our Softexture uses a unique wash that transforms 100% long-staple cotton into a textured, soft layer that looks just as good laid out straight across the bed, folded at the foot, or honestly, crumpled in the center.