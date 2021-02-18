Hanes

Soft Waffle Knit Clog Slippers

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

Synthetic sole EXTRA-SOFT COZY CLOGS: These waffle knit clog slippers are the perfect pair to wear everyday, for a look thats comfortable and easy, Their lightweight construction and fully lined jersey material provides extra-added comfort, breathability and relaxation to your feet SIZING TIP: Available in standard US Womens size Small (US 6 - 7), Medium (US 7 - 8), Large (US 8 - 9), Extra Large (9 - 10). Slipper is narrow in width, if you have wide feet we recommend buying 1 size up. FLEXIBILITY AND COMFORT: The unique construction and design of this slipper allows for a perfect fit every time, making it easy to slip them on in just a second. ANTI SLIP AND DURABLE SOLE: The textured bottom of the indoor/outdoor sole grips to the floor, helping prevent you from sliding or slipping. COLOR OPTIONS: This everyday Hanes slip on clog slipper is offered in pink, grey and black MACHINE WASHABLE: Do your slippers get dirty quickly? No problem. Simply throw your Hanes slippers in the washer to clean, and they will look as good as new. Choose slippers that are always fresh with less hassle. The Hanes Womens Waffle Knit Indoor/Outdoor Clog Slippers Are As Durable As They Are Luxurious, Keeping You Feeling Comfortable And Cozy All Day Long. The Inside Cushioning Allows The Slipper To Mold To The Shape Of Your Foot, Creating The Most Comfortable Custom Fit And Provides You With All The Style, Flexibility And Support You Need In A Slipper. This Slipper Is Fully Lined With A Jersey Cotton Footbed for Extra Breathability. Perfect For Everyday Comfort, These Hanes Womens Clogs Are Extremely Versatile, Making Them The Perfect Everyday Slippers, Mothers Day Present, Graduation Or Birthday Gift, Or Just A Special Treat For Yourself!