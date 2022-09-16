United States
BAHE
Soft Touch Reversible Yoga Mat
$69.99
At Rebel Sport
Full Product Info Hold your next pose with peace of mind knowing that the BAHE Soft Touch Yoga Mat will help keep you stable. 10cm Longer than a standard mat and constructed from premium sustainable natural rubber, the BAHE Soft Touch Yoga Mat is built to last. Features 10cm Longer than a standard mat 6mm thick, offers great cushioning yet still lightweight Durable, comfortable & portable, comes with a carry sling Easily wipe your mat with cold or slightly warm non-oily soapy water