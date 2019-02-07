American Eagle Outfitters

Soft & Sexy Swing Tank Top

$24.95 $7.99

Buy Now Review It

At American Eagle Outfitters

Our signature Soft & Sexy fabric blend speaks for itself—proof that style and comfort aren’t mutually exclusive. Soft & Sexy is washed and treated for a one-of-a-kind look and feel. Relaxed crew neck with scallop edge Sleeveless Scallop edges on arm holes Tagless comfort