Buffy

Soft Hemp Duvet Cover

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Buffy

Details Features Our 100% hemp linen duvet cover is beautiful, breathable, and designed to get softer with every wash. Lightened with safe and natural, hydrogen peroxide Machine washable and fast drying Antibacterial hemp fiber is naturally resistant to UV light fading, mold, and mildew Details 100% hemp linen fiber Super-soft, 102 single-ply thread count Set includes 1 duvet cover Dimensions Full/Queen: 90 x 90 inches King/Cal King: 90 x 105 inches Care Instructions Machine wash cold. Line or machine dry. Leave wrinkly, or iron on high for a sleeker look