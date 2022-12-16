Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Soft Drawstring Top
$27.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Gucci
Gucci Turtleneck Jumper With Gg Stitching
BUY
$980.00
Farfetch
The Bar
Marcel Top
BUY
$198.00
Revolve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Satin Beach Shirt
BUY
$40.00
ASOS
Tibi
Tibi Classic Shirting Oversized Shirt
BUY
$295.00
Shopbop
More from Zara
Zara
Soft Drawstring Top
BUY
$27.90
Zara
Zara
Basic Soft Pants
BUY
$35.90
Zara
Zara
Block Heel Leather Ankle Boots
BUY
$89.90
Zara
Zara
Pointelle Knit Skirt
BUY
$65.95
Zara
More from Tops
Gucci
Gucci Turtleneck Jumper With Gg Stitching
BUY
$980.00
Farfetch
The Bar
Marcel Top
BUY
$198.00
Revolve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Satin Beach Shirt
BUY
$40.00
ASOS
Tibi
Tibi Classic Shirting Oversized Shirt
BUY
$295.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted