Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Alexandre Birman
Soft Clarita Flat
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Nappa Venezia Imported Leather sole Slip-on sandal Heel height: 0.5in | 15mm
Need a few alternatives?
Loeffler Randall
Moriah Rope Ankle Tie Sandals
BUY
$195.00
Bloomingdale's
Roger Vivier
Nagoya Square-toe Leather Mule
BUY
£339.00
£485.00
MatchesFashion
Arket
Flatform Thong Sandals
BUY
£63.00
£125.00
Arket
The Attico
Elettra Patent-leather Sandals
BUY
£150.00
£500.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Alexandre Birman
Alexandre Birman
Alexandre Birman, Vicky 60 Leather
BUY
$625.00
Amazon
Alexandre Birman
Clarita
BUY
$595.00
Amazon
Alexandre Birman
Leather Kittie Ankle Boots
BUY
$383.00
$695.00
Forward By Elyse Walker
Alexandre Birman
Bow-embellished Suede And Pvc Slides
BUY
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Flats
Alexandre Birman
Soft Clarita Flat
BUY
$395.00
Amazon
Ugg
Genuine Shearling Slipper
BUY
$69.00
$100.00
Nordstrom
Loeffler Randall
Moriah Rope Ankle Tie Sandals
BUY
$195.00
Bloomingdale's
Ugg
Sport Yeah Slingback Sandals
BUY
$60.00
Bloomingdale's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted