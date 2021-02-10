Urban Outfitters

Sofia Wavy Wall Mirror

$329.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 59848309; Color Code: 020 Wavy edge mirror that lends a playful touch to your wall display. Full-length mirror is designed to lean against the wall or be mounted flat, showcasing a rich wood grain. This custom furniture piece will be made to order just for you. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - MDF, cherry wood veneer, glass - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 65”l x 35”w - Weight: 55.12 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 69.7”l x 39.37”w x 3.15”h - Shipping package weight: 66.14 lbs