Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
J.Crew
Socks In Tie-dye (3 Colors Available)
$16.50
$7.50
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Shop J.Crew for the Ankle boot socks in tie-dye for Women. Find the best selection of Women Underwear & Socks available in-stores and online.bazadebezolkohpepadr="92161013"
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Dreamy Cotton Pajama Set
$88.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Tie-dyed Hoodie
$98.00
$58.80
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Dreamy Long-sleeve Cotton Pajama Set
$78.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Wrap Dress
$118.00
$28.99
from
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted