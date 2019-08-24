Search
Jaclyn Cosmetics

So Rich Lipstick - As If

$18.00
At Jaclyn Cosmetics
Cream meets shine with this rich, pout-perfecting lipstick that's filled with buttery goodness. Each swipe of this luxe formula will leave your lips feeling like a million bucks. Vegan | Cruelty-Free | Made in USA Fill Weight: 3.7 g / 0.13 oz.
Featured in 1 story
We Tried Jaclyn Hill's New Nude Lipsticks
by Thatiana Diaz