Final sale items are not eligible for returns or exchanges.
This fun duo features our best-selling hydrating items in easy, on the go travel sizes. It includes: 2 oz Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration and .75 oz Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask.
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration: head-to-toe moisturizer that provides instant relief and long-term hydration for dry, distressed skin, even eczema. The beautiful, whipped texture is instantly absorbed with no greasy after-feel. Safe for sensitive skin, the cream can be used by all members of the family, even children and babies.
Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask: provides immediate relief for dry skin conditions, repairing and reviving skin to its healthy, hydrated state in just 10 minutes.