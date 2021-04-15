Torrid

Snake Skin Shimmer Print High Neck Swim One-piece

$99.50

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

In a sporty snake skin print, this high neck one piece has great coverage and a sexy open back for a flattering beach look. High neck Open back Lightly lined; wire free Modesty padding Mesh lining 50+ UPF protection CONTENT + CARE Nylon/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size swimwear SIZE + FIT Please refer to the Size Fit & Guide chart for the perfect fit