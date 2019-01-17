Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
ALEXACHUNG
Snake-printed Skirt
$449.00
$269.00
Buy Now
Review It
At mytheresa
material: 100% viscose lining: 100% viscose care instructions: dry clean slit pockets zipped side Made in Portugal short vent Designer colour name: Stone
Featured in 1 story
24 Ways to Pull Off the Snakeskin Trend
by
Bobby Schuessler
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Metro Zip Pelmet Skirt
$68.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Asymmetrical Zip Pencil Skirt In Wool
$138.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Ann Taylor
Deco Jacquard Skirt
$79.98
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
French Connection
Olympic Marl Pencil Skirt
$138.00
from
French Connection
BUY
More from ALEXACHUNG
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Floral-jacquard Mini Dress
$520.00
$309.40
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Crystal Wreath Reilly Transparent Juju Shoes
$85.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Denim Overalls
£355.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Hooded Belted Coated Cotton-blend Raincoat
£435.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted