The snake plant also known as the Mother In-Laws Tongue, has an interesting form with a load of character. As an easy and hardy plant, it makes the perfect plant for the beginner gardener. It has sword-like leaves with a pointy nature. Being capable of growing in a range of space the Snake Plant can grow in a range of planters from small to large. It makes them the perfect plant for tables, shelves and floors.