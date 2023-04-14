Nasty Gal

Snake Faux Leather Long Blazer Coat

$132.00 $52.80

At NastyGal

We've got hiss-tory. Style our faux leather snake coat over denim or a mini dress to add colorful fun to any outfit. Snake Faux Leather Long Blazer Coat Colorful Snake Print Coat Fringe Detail Fringe on Sleeves and Back Long Coat High Quality Blazer Model wears a size M (US size 6/UK size 10). Fabric: 65% Polyurethane, 35%Polyester: Wipe Clean Only SKU: #BGG10062-155-14