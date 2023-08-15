Snail Vibe

Meet Snail Vibe: the vibrator created by professionals using scientifically backed research and development. These scientists, Dr. Stuart Brody & Professor Tillman Kruger, have discovered that the orgasm from a sexual act, as compared to orgasm from masturbation, produces a 400% greater prolactin level, which is responsible for sexual satisfaction, and Snail Vibe provides synchronous stimulation of the clitoris and the vagina by means of sliding movements that simulate intercourse. This combination of simultaneous vaginal penetration and clitoral stimulation produces mind-blowing dual orgasms. With two individual motors, each with 5 speeds and 5 modes (resulting in over 600 possible combinations) Snail Vibe allows for customization of both erogenous zones to fit the user. (Quiet too! <45db) Rechargeable, waterproof, and made of body-safe, medical-grade silicone, this vibe can be taken into the shower or bath for some even more spectacularly good times! 10-year warranty.