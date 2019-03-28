Search
Whispering Winds Shop

Smudge Sample Trio

$7.99
At Whispering Winds Shop
Smudging trio. You will receive one 4” organic white sage, 1 stick of Palo Santo, and 1 mini sweetgrass braid. This is a great starter set for anyone who wants to cleanse the energy in their space. Makes a great gift to someone or for yourself!
