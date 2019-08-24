Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Virtue Labs

Smooth Travel-size Duo

$30.00$18.00
At Virtue Labs
Alpha Keratin 60ku™ + Alpha Keratin 60kuTM is a whole, human keratin. Born from regenerative medicine, it is identical to the keratin in your hair, skin, and nails so it heals and repairs unlike anything you've experienced before.
Featured in 1 story
Savvy Summer Travel Essentials
by Elizabeth Buxton