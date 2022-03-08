Chanel

Smooth-soften-brighten

$87.00

A moisturizing, brightening and protective hand cream with an innovative design. Formulated to absorb quickly into skin without leaving a sticky residue, the cream leaves skin 40%* more protected and 45% more hydrated**; nail strength is significantly improved by 70%**. KEY INGREDIENTS Regenerating and brightening Iris Pallida protects the skin barrier and helps to diminish the appearance of dark spots. Hydrating and softening May Rose Wax leaves a moisturizing, protective veil on skin for lasting benefits. HOW TO APPLY Apply as desired. *Instrumental evaluation of 22 women, eight hours after application. **Self evaluation by 33 women after two months of use Product code 540257770