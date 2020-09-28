Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Smocked Dress
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Short dress in a textured-weave cotton blend. Boat neck, double-layered upper section, and gently dropped shoulders. Long balloon sleeves with wide, smocked
Need a few alternatives?
Mara Hoffman
Jasmine Dress
£202.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Jasmine Dress
$450.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
HATCH
The Margaux Dress
$258.00
$180.60
from
HATCH
BUY
House Of Sunny
Hockney Dress
£98.00
from
House of Sunny
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Long Cardigan
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Satin Dress
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Warm-lined Suede High Tops
C$109.00
C$60.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Pleated Skirt
$39.99
$22.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Winslow Dress
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Long Dress
$1750.00
$1225.00
from
Yoox
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Vera Belted Pintucked Cotton-voile Midi Shirt Dress
$1790.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted