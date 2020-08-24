Ellos

Smocked Bodice Tank Dress

$28.50

PLUS SIZING: Size Large will fit Plus sizes 18 to 20 Dress has smocked bodice with shirring beneath. Adjustable straps. Approx. 40" hits at mid-knee. Cotton/Rayon Jersey Knit Machine wash cold. Imported ABOUT THE BRAND: Ellos believes in modern and effortless dressing for plus size clothing for women. Our clothes are for every part of your life, letting you be you. Designed in Sweden, each piece reflects the Scandinavian lifestyle and design aesthetic. With a simplicity and love for details, we offer versatile and on-trend clothing in plus sizes. Dress has smocked bodice with shirring beneath. Adjustable straps. Approx. 40" hits at mid-kneeCotton/Rayon Jersey KnitMachine wash coldImported