& Other Stories

Smocked Abstract Print Maxi Dress

£95.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Abstract print maxi dress with a smocked bodice that flares out into a voluminous, gathered duo tiered skirt. Gathered shoulders Elasticated cuffs Concealed zipper at the back Length of dress: 123cm / 48.4" Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 174cm / 5'8"