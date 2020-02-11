Happy Socks

Smiley Heart Cotton Socks, For Men & Women

$13.30

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Happy Socks seeks to spread happiness to the world through a colorful variety of high-quality socks and underwear! Each pair is made from quality material, a touch of craftsmanship and a whole lot of creativity. Happy Socks features a design for everyone. Men, women, kids, you name it! We make it. Happy Socks seeks to spread happiness to the world through a colorful variety of high-quality socks and underwear! Each pair is made from quality material, a touch of craftsmanship and a whole lot of creativity. Happy Socks ensures its customers are getting the best quality sock by applying high standards to their suppliers. With a close eye for detail, we maintain and constantly develop our production processes and quality of our products. Argyle Sock Athletic Flash Sock Exclusive Easter What Came First Sock Exclusive Rolling Stones Stripe Me Up Sock Big Dot Sock Smiley Heart Sock Pattern Diamond Thunderbolts Easter Rolling Stones Big Dot Smile Style Argyle Athletic Exclusive Exclusive Kids Casual Color Red/Blue/Black Red Yellow/Turqoise Red/Blue Gray Yellow/Pink Material 86% Combed Cotton/12% Polyamide/2% Elastane 79% Cotton/14% Poloyamide/7% Elastodiene 80% Cotton/17% Polyamide/3% Elastane 80% Cotton/17% Polyamide/3% Elastane 86% Cotton/12% Polyamide/2% Elastane 86% Cotton/12% Polyamide/2% Elastane Size 9-11 9-11 10-13 10-13 12-24M 10-13 Washing Instructions We work hard to ensure that our socks are of the highest quality possible. However, the life span can vary depending on the care and handling of your Happy Socks. For our regular, athletic, dressed, and kids socks, we recommend a washing temperature of 40°C/104°F. Our wool socks and compression socks should be washed at temperature of 30°C/86°F. All socks should be turned inside out and bleaching or ironing should be avoided. Even though our socks are durable, they will last longer if they are kept out of the tumble dryer.