Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Glossier
Smells Like You Set
£61.00
£48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Glossier
Smells Like You Set
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
Smells Like You Set
BUY
£48.00
£61.00
Glossier
Zara
Gracefully Madrid 40ml
BUY
C$29.90
Zara
Zara
Gracefully Madrid 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
AllSaints
Sunset Riot Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$82.00
Nordstrom
More from Glossier
Glossier
Special #3: The Weekend Set
BUY
£56.00
£76.00
Glossier
Glossier
Special #4: A Full Face Of Glossier
BUY
C$60.00
C$96.00
Glossier
Glossier
Special #2: Winter Layers
BUY
C$88.00
C$127.00
Glossier
Glossier
Special #3: The Weekend Set
BUY
C$76.00
C$101.00
Glossier
More from Fragrance
Maison Margiela
Replica By The Fireplace Eau De Toilette
BUY
$61.20
$72.00
Nordstrom
Aromatherapy Associates
Ultimate Bath & Shower Oil Collection
BUY
£48.75
£65.00
Aromatherapy Associates
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
£180.00
£200.00
Liberty London
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Eau De Parfum
BUY
£44.50
£56.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted