Breville

Smart Oven Air Fryer

Golden French fries, crispy chicken wings and much more are now easier than ever to make with the Smart Oven Air Fryer. Smart algorithms replicate the ideal cooking environment for air frying and 10 additional cooking techniques giving you the highest performance and versatility. The dedicated air fryer setting cooks food at a higher temperature and the dual-speed convection speeds up cooking time to ensure crispness. The LCD display allows you to select desired cooking functions, indicates when pre-heat has completed and automatically begins to count down on the cooking time for perfect results. Comes with an air fry basket, enamel roasting pan, 13" nonstick pizza pan, wire rack and broiling rack—possibilities are endless.