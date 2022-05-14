Saangseon

Small White Bell Scalloped Lampshade

$40.99

①【SIZE & SHAPE】Diameter of top: 5 inch; Diameter of bottom: 10 inch; Vertical height 8 inch; Slant height: 8.3 inch; bell scalloped lampshade with brass spider and one brass harp in the package. ②【NOTE】This product can only be used on a table lamp, installation type: spider mode, before placing order, please make sure the dimension of this lamp shade is similar with your existing lamp shade. ③【MATERIAL & COLOR】Superior in material quality: white color of polyester fabric with white braid trims on the top and bottom edges; Brass color harp and spider; Excellent in whole workmanship ④【OCCASIONS】The lampshade can be used on the lamp on bedside table of bedroom, end table in living room, guest room, office, study table in library, college dorm ⑤【SATISFACTION & SERVICE】30 days money back guarantee, 1 year warranty for quality. If you are unsatisfied with your purchase, please kindly contact us on AMAZON, we would provide a proper solution soon.