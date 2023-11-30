Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
StudioLaTouche
Small Simple Hoop Earrings
$28.00
$18.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
The Petra Embellished Mini Drop Earrings
BUY
£38.00
Anthropologie
Mejuri
Pyra Large Hoops
BUY
$225.00
Mejuri
Safsafu
Silver & Pink Bff Earrings
BUY
$195.00
$305.00
SSENSE
StudioLaTouche
Small Simple Hoop Earrings
BUY
$18.20
$28.00
Etsy
More from StudioLaTouche
StudioLaTouche
Full Moon Bracelet
BUY
$30.00
Etsy
StudioLaTouche
Cuff Bracelets
BUY
$9.00
Etsy
More from Earrings
By Anthropologie
The Petra Embellished Mini Drop Earrings
BUY
£38.00
Anthropologie
Mejuri
Pyra Large Hoops
BUY
$225.00
Mejuri
Safsafu
Silver & Pink Bff Earrings
BUY
$195.00
$305.00
SSENSE
StudioLaTouche
Small Simple Hoop Earrings
BUY
$18.20
$28.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted