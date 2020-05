Plants.com

Small Phalaenopsis Orchid: White

If simplicity is your thing, the slender stem and pure blooms of a white orchids make for the perfect plant to bring into your home. But minimalist rule: one thing in, one thing out! Plant Perk: Orchids make great bedroom plants. They naturally absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the air for a more restful night’s sleep.