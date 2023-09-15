Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Tory Burch
Small Kira Flap Shoulder Bag
$498.00
$348.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Rebecca Minkoff
Croissant Leather Hobo Bag
BUY
$199.00
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Coach
Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$315.00
$450.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch
Small Kira Flap Shoulder Bag
BUY
$348.60
$498.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Uniqlo : C
Faux Leather Round Shoulder Bag
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
More from Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Small Kira Flap Shoulder Bag
BUY
$348.60
$498.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch
Mini Top-handle Bag
BUY
$380.00
Farfetch
Tory Burch
Mini Bon Bon Patent Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
$264.60
$378.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch
Cap-toe Ballet
BUY
$248.00
Tory Burch
More from Shoulder Bags
Rebecca Minkoff
Croissant Leather Hobo Bag
BUY
$199.00
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Coach
Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$315.00
$450.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch
Small Kira Flap Shoulder Bag
BUY
$348.60
$498.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Uniqlo : C
Faux Leather Round Shoulder Bag
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted