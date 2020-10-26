Anya Lust

Slow Sex Set

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anya Lust

This sensual set includes a nipple play gel and a female orgasm book. A new form of pleasure exploration. Create your own path - use together or enjoy at different times. The Slow Sex Nipple Play Gel ensures that nipple play becomes more than just foreplay. The nipples are one of the most sensitive areas on the body. This gel can be applied to the nipples and transferred to the lips or anywhere else to experience a gentle cooling effect. The Slow Sex book is a practical guide to improving the pleasure of the female orgasm through the popular practice of Orgasmic Meditation. Orgasmic Meditation (OM) is the act of slowing down, tuning in, and experiencing a deeper spiritual and physical connection during sex. Slow Sex reveals the philosophy and techniques of OM and includes a step-by-step, ten-day OM starter program, as well as OMing secrets and exercises for an extended and satisfying female orgasm. Paperback, 256 pages Language: English Author: Nicole Daedone