SLOW BURN is the name of KACEY MUSGRAVES' opening track from her fourth studio album, GOLDEN HOUR. To accompany the lyrics and music about living life in the slow lane, she and BOY SMELLS partnered on a scented candle that perfectly captures the smells and visual vibrancy that one hears in the song. "Glowing and dark—incense, black pepper, and guaiac wood take center stage with whiffs of embers in the distance. A little dank, a little crisp: accords of smoked papyrus and amber add an earthy expensiveness. Commanding, but not in a hurry, like the last sips of a Negroni at the bar down the street, expressed through hints of elemi and tonka bean. The “scentiment” of SLOW BURN is about pausing along the way to relax and enjoy exactly where you are right now. Burn in a hurry." —Artist and ally, KACEY MUSGRAVES Dyed coconut and beeswax with braided cotton wick, in matte gradient glass tumbler with metallic "rose gold" label. Comes in embossed matte gradient carton with metallic "rose gold" label. 8.5 ounces (240g). 3.4 inches (8.6cm) tall. USA orders over $40 receive FREE ground shipping.