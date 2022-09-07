Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
By Anthropologie
Slouchy Tote
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Suede Tote
BUY
$198.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Free People
Cloud Commuter Tote
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Girlfriend Collective
Provence Please Recycle Tote Bag
BUY
$58.00
Girlfriend Collective
Gophra
Corduroy Tote Bag
BUY
$22.99
Amazon
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Deep V-neck Vibrant Mini Dress
BUY
$49.97
$148.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Elyse Bias Slip Dress
BUY
$39.97
$120.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Drapey Flare Pants
BUY
$34.97
$120.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Sheer Peasant Top
BUY
$29.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
More from Totes
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Suede Tote
BUY
$198.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Free People
Cloud Commuter Tote
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Girlfriend Collective
Provence Please Recycle Tote Bag
BUY
$58.00
Girlfriend Collective
Gophra
Corduroy Tote Bag
BUY
$22.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted