Intimately

Sloane Thermal Leggings

$48.00 $39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 78205838; Color Code: 236 Cozy-up in these so essential leggings featured in a soft waffle knit fabrication and full-length style with contrast seaming throughout. Fit: Formfitting, full-length, high-rise Features: Soft knit fabrication, stretchy elastic waistband, contrast seams, easy pull-on style Why We <3 It: These comfy leggings can be worn alone or as a warm base-layer on cold days.