SLMD

Slmd Skincare Glycolic Acid Body Lotion - 7.5 Fl Oz

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

SLMD Skincare Glycolic Acid Body Lotion is the solution to rough, dry and bumpy skin. To treat this kind of skin, you need to exfoliate and moisturize. That's where this dermatologist formulated lotion comes in. Glycolic Acid is a powerful exfoliator that dissolves dry, dead skin cells, while simultaneously drawing in water molecules to keep your skin extra hydrated. Shea Butter seals that moisture in and prevents your skin from feeling parched. Together, these ingredients work overtime to smooth skin in this two-in-one solution.