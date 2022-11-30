Slix

Slix Salt Skyhigh One Piece – Summer Dayz

$115.00

At Slix

The fit was perfect! I found the whole process of ordering some bathers for my daughter to run smoothly. I initially wasn’t sure about her size so I needed help with that. Reaching out on the online support option about sizing, I was responded too very promptly. I am in WA and was surprised at how quickly the bathers arrived. The fit was perfect, thanks to the online support I received with this. I have so far been impressed with the quality of the bathers too. I'm so happy with my purchase! Love the look. Great fit, true sizing. My daughter loves them!! My daughter loves them! My daughter loves her new togs. Excellent quality and beautiful design. It gives her the peace of mind she need to swim every day of the year. Excellent customer service and a lovely personal touch. Thank you.