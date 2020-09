NastyGal

Slit Down Honey High-waisted Pants

$58.00 $29.00

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

Introducing our Daily Icons for office hours to after hours, and then some. Your AM-to-PM key closet pieces are here and ready to work (or party), well let you decide. These pants feature a high-waisted, tailored silhouette, slits at hem, and zip closure at side.