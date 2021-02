Wray

Slinky Tank

$124.00 $62.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cara Cara

A spaghetti strap tank with a draped neckline, like liquid marble. Features an adjustable side ruche drawstring. True to size 95% Polyester 5% Spandex Knit Machine wash warm, tumble dry Made ethically in Hong Kong; Designed and developed in NYC